2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team hosted the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference (NECTC) for the 2017 NECTC Duathlon April 1. Athletes represented clubs from across the northeast to include the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Triathlon team, Kings Point Triathlon club, UConn Club Triathlon team, Rutgers Triathlon, Columbia University Triathlon club, Drexel Tri team, UMass Triathlon and Penn State Triathlon.

More than 50 athletes displayed their commitment to the sport as they endured the light rain and cold weather throughout the 2 km swim, 12 km bike along Route 293 (modified from the original 22 km course due to the weather), and the 5 km run within the Camp Buckner.

The West Point Triathlon team cheered on three of its own athletes as they competed in their first NECTC race as recent additions to the team. Class of 2020 Cadet Payton Boylston led the females to the finish as she arrived more than two minutes ahead of the second-place female. Class of 2020 Cadet Emma Powless finished second behind Payton. Class of 2019 Cadet Andrew Lamb finished 23rd among a very strong field of collegiate male athletes.

The team now sets its sights on the 2017 Collegiate Club National Championships at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 21-22 where it looks to beat Navy and bring the title back to West Point.

Mixed Martial Arts (Karate): The Army Karate team dominated the competition at the U.S. Karate Association National Championships March 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Class of 2020 Cadet David Kim took the National Championship title for Kumite sparring in the men’s black belt division and competed for the Grand Champion Kumite title.

Class of 2018 Cadet Eli Eichenberger and Class of 2019 Cadets Sarah Juhn and Tanner Dismukes all fought to National Champion titles in Koshiki sparring, while Class of 2018 Cadet Travis Phelan took the beginner’s title in Kumite.

Additionally, the team (in respective categories and belt divisions) owned the podium, with Kim taking second in Koshiki, Eichenberger taking second in kumite and fourth in Kata forms, Class of 2020 Cadet Christopher Dao taking second in Koshiki, Phelan taking third in Koshiki, Class of 2020 Cadet Ezeonyeka Uzoma taking second in Kumite and fourth in Koshiki, Class of 2018 Cadet Jake Lee taking third in Kumite, Class of 2017 Cadet Ellis Valdez taking second in Koshiki and in Kumite, Class of 2018 Cadet Halsey Smith taking third in Kumite and Kata forms, Class of 2019 Cadet Claire Brownfield taking fourth in Koshiki, Class of 2020 Cadet Hannah Potter taking fourth in Kumite, and Class of 2018 Cadet Ziwei Peng taking third in Kumite. Overall, the Karate team swept the tournament in Albuquerque.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

