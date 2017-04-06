BBC Lifeworks

• Living Simple Workshop: Do you live in a world of clutter? Are your budgets stretched to the limits? Do you find your stressed out because your house in always in disarray?

Join us at the Living Simple Workshop from 4-5:30 p.m. April 7 at B126 Washington Road.

Stephanie Harvie, a military spouse, has embraced the frugal/simple lifestyle and has written a column for six newspapers across the United States.

Harvie has been a feature speaker on the living simple topic to various military and civic organizations across the country.

During PCS moves, do you worry about maxing out the weight limit the moving companies authorizes? Then join this workshop to teach you simple tips on living with less, cutting down cost and embracing the simple lifestyle.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with number of attendees that would participate in this workshop before Saturday.

• Tuesday Mornings with Marcela: Join us for “Tuesday Mornings with Marcela,” geared to ages 1-5 and their parents. Marcela will lead attendees in musical play and movement. The class is from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at 126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today with name and age of child attending.

Space is limited.

• Spring Yard Sale: The West Point Community Spring Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15, rain or shine.