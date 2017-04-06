Cadets host foreign academy cadets during FAEP

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Cadet First Captain Hugh P. McConnell and Class of 2017 Cadet Dillon Macky share a joke with their foreign exchange guests from Poland, Andrzej Wysoczynski and Daniel Poplawski, April 1 at the Cadet Mess Hall. Cadets hosted foreign exchange cadets from 10 countries. The foreign cadets spent a week at USMA and stayed with their USMA hosts, took a trip to New York, shadowed classes and toured West Point as well as learned a little of the history. Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb welcomed foreign cadet exchange students to the final luncheon April 1 before the cadets headed home. Cadets from Chile, Colombia, Georgia, Indonesia, Latvia, Mexico, Mozambique, Poland, South Korea and Peru came to West Point for a week, stayed in the barracks of their cadet hosts, shadowed classes, toured New York and learned the history of West Point.

During spring break March 11-19, 20 West Point Cadets visited foreign academies in Chile, Colombia, Georgia, Indonesia, Latvia, Mexico, Mozambique, Peru, Poland and South Korea. From March 25-April 2, the West Point Cadets hosted 18 cadets from the same countries under a reciprocal agreement.

The Foreign Academy Exchange Program is an annual program designed to promote good will and foster partnerships between USMA and the service academies of other nations.

The interactions between the various foreign academies and West Point Cadets help forge trust, mutual respect and understanding that is necessary in today’s complex security environments.

Foreign cadets stayed in their hosts barracks, ate meals in the Mess Hall, shadowed cadets to classes and toured the Academy.

West Point Cadets hosted a bowling and pizza party, a trip to New York City that included the 9/11 memorial museum, a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, a visit to the Statue of Liberty and lunch at Battery Park.

During the last luncheon April 1 before the cadets headed back home the following day, the Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb welcomed the cadets and presented each foreign cadet with a certificate at the completion of the luncheon.

“This is a great opportunity to get to know each other,” Jebb said. “This is very important with the kind of security environments we have today. We all have to be ready to change. Developing relationships is something I hope to build on throughout the years because we are all involved in the security environment.”

Since the West Point Cadets had the opportunity to visit the visiting cadet’s academies, they were able to share experiences about life in their respective countries and the differences they notice.

“I had a great time,” Jose Ortega from Mexico said. “It was a really nice experience to get to know West Point and other foreign cadets. The barracks are nice. In Mexico, the barracks are long and rooms are next to each other.”

Cadet Helio Ranquene Martins from Mozambique also noted the difference between their barracks and the barracks at West Point.

“The barracks are a lot bigger here and boys and girls are housed in the same barracks,” Martins said. “The Academy never stops and you have so much food. I think this is a great experience because you bring different cultures here.”

Cadets at West Point and in many foreign military academies will transform to senior officers, and relationships will be the key to cooperation, both in peacetime and during conflict.

The closer the relationships are to partner nations, the easier and more open communication becomes, especially if a conflict arises.