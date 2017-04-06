Cartwheel Clinic in preparation of Guinness attempt April 20

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Erilie Gregory executes a cartwheel as Army West Point Gymnastic Head Coach Doug Van Everen looks on during the Cartwheel Clinic March 29 at Gross Center. The clinic was offered to prepare for the attempt to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records April 20.

Army West Point Gymnastics Head Coach Dr. Doug Van Everen held a Cartwheel Clinic March 29 for anyone who was interested in perfecting their form, or learning how to execute a cartwheel in anticipation for the Gymnastics team’s attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people executing sequential cartwheels April 20. The event is in conjunction with the NCAA Gymnastics Championship April 20-22.

Van Everen already has 2,500 cadets committed to the attempt along with the West Point Elementary and Middle Schools, faculty and staff, so the amount of people participating is already a win. The record to beat is 690 people who cartwheeled into the record books June 13, 2014 when 14 Pittsburgh-area gymnastic clubs performed sequential cartwheels on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

“We will be attempting the World Record before the NCAA Championship on the Plain,” Van Everen said. “We only need to complete three cartwheels and the Book of World Records has a process that we need to follow. We will need to have a judge for every 50 people so it will be a crowded field. On top of that, there will be at least 3,000 flags on the Plain.”

There were a few children at the clinic, many who have been doing cartwheels for a good part of their lives, especially in gym class.

“I learned how to do cartwheels in gymnastics and I have been doing them since I was three,” Raelyn Finelli, who is 9, said. “I wanted to join because I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Raelyn attends Warwick Elementary School. Her grandfather, Don Hale, mechanical technician for the Directorate of Public Works and president of the American Federation of Government Employees, saw the notice about the clinic and thought his granddaughter would be interested since he knows she enjoys cartwheels and thinks it would be fun to be in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Elizabeth Visger said she started doing cartwheels when she was six and she is also 9. Visger said she joined because she thought it would be cool to try out for a chance to be in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Van Everen thought this would be a great way to kick off West Point’s third time hosting the NCAA Championships during his tenure. The NCAA Gymnastics Championships have been held four times at West Point in 1950, 2005, 2010 and again in 2017.