Caslen motivates Boxing team before trip to NCBA Nationals

On Monday, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. sent 10 men’s and seven women’s boxing team cadets off with well wishes to the National Collegiate Boxing Association Boxing Nationals in Lawrenceburg, Ind., that takes place today Saturday.