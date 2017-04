Debate earns Speech Trophy

Photo courtesy of the Office of Speaker Paul Ryan Photo courtesy of the Office of Speaker Paul Ryan

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Debate team received the 2016 Commander-In-Speech trophy from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in Washington, D.C., March 29. The USMA team won the inaugural Commander-In-Speech Debate Competition in the fall debating the topic, “The Department of Defense should substantially increase its offensive cyber capabilities” against both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.