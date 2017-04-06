Driverless vehicle demostrations show autonomous future

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The MV-1, a fully autonomous vehicle, was demonstrated at West Point March 29-30. The Applied Robots for Installations and Base Operations (ARIBO) project hopes to advance the state of military robotics while simultaneously addressing U.S. military base needs by creating reliable robotic technology and reducing operational personnel costs.

Imagine an Army installation where fully autonomous vehicles can take Soldiers, cadets, civilians and veterans to wherever they need to go, whenever they need to be there.

That’s what the Applied Robotics for Installations and Base Operations (ARIBO) is set out to do. AM General and the U.S. Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) have partnered together to develop a groundbreaking autonomous vehicle, the MV-1, to revolutionize how military personnel are transported inside U.S. military facilities.

Demonstrations of the vehicle took place from March 29-30 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, giving cadets, staff, faculty and community members the opportunity to ask questions, explore the machine and even take rides in the MV-1.

The two-day test program examined vehicle safety, resource savings, energy efficiency, navigation and acceptance of robotics technologies.

“The MV-1 is an automatic driving capable vehicle,” Mark Drouillard, project manager for the automatic driving effort with AM General, said. “It was a purpose-built vehicle to accept a wheelchair bound individual and the automatic driving feature on the vehicle allows it to actually pilot itself or direct itself from point A to point B without a driver in the driver’s seat.”

The goal of the ARIBO project is to advance the state of military robotics while simultaneously addressing the U.S. military base needs by creating reliable military robotic technology and reducing operational and personnel costs.

The demonstration at West Point allowed cadets and personnel to get comfortable with the unfamiliar technology.

“It’s really a familiarization project to give people an idea of what robots and autonomous vehicles can do for them and to get them used to seeing autonomous vehicles operate,” Drouillard added. “The whole idea is extremely safe operation of the vehicle as well as the safety of the personnel in the vehicle. It incorporates the idea of ride sharing so you can actually reduce the number of vehicles you need to support the operation of the installation.”

While cadets and West Point personnel were able to take rides in the vehicle, a safety driver sat in the driver’s seat as a precaution.

Aside from safety technology, the vehicle has cutting edge robotics systems to allow it to run smoothly. Michael Ladika, senior program manager for Research and Development for South West Research Institute, is part of the team that worked with AM General on the ARIBO project to supply the automatic driving features on the MV-1.

“There are two basic systems on there, one, they call the drive-by wire system which controls the accelerator, the brake system, the steering, and the other system is the controller portion of the system, the brain, which tells that lower drive-by wire system when to brake, when to accelerate and which way to steer,” Ladika explained. “In addition, there is a precision localization system on the vehicle.”

The precision localization system, or the ranger system, keeps the vehicle in the driving lane within a few centimeters. Contrary to a normal GPS system which could cause drift in the vehicle, the ranger system looks down at the pavement with a downward facing camera to keep the car straight.

“If you take a specific area of the pavement you look at it, it’s just like your fingerprints, each one is unique, so the camera looks down and it looks at 10-20,000 different points on the pavement and makes a determination which attributes are important,” Lakida said. “Once it has those patterns, it will just look for those and rerun the entire path and it can do that with speeds up to 70-80 miles per hour… It can be very exciting when you’re in a driverless vehicle!”

Because of the precision localization feature, the vehicle can travel in areas where there is no GPS signal. The vehicles can also partake in leader-follower convoys during military operations.

“Right now we’re almost at the point, I’d liken it to the Wright Brothers,” Ladika explained. “They wanted to fly because it was something man always wanted to do but they never envisioned a 747 flying across the pacific for 20 hours… so in a way, that’s where we’re at right now with this kind of capability. Given that the vehicles can take on tremendous functionality than would typically do, all the different things that you could do when you’re not driving are now being explored. So, maybe we’re a bit beyond where the Wright Brothers were at, but we’re not up to a 747 in capacity yet.”

During the two-day demonstration, cadets and personnel who had the opportunity to ride the MV-1 thought the vehicle would be an innovative asset to the Academy.

“It would be really great to have something like this here, cadets always need a ride to the PX or the hospital. We have to wait for the CGR van on the hour, but if we had four or five of these vehicles on a loop, I think that would make our lives a lot easier,” Class of 2019 Cadet Carlie Sleeman said. “I can see lots of applications, even just in a closed environment.”

Sleeman, a Computer Science major, took a ride on the MV-1 after hearing about the demonstrations from an instructor.

“It’s something that you hear a lot about, but I don’t think people realize that they have autonomous vehicles or semiautonomous vehicles already, so it’s cool that that’s so close to being implemented,” she added. “I think it’s great that they brought this here for us cadets to see what’s actually out there and what we could be working with in the future as officers, I like it.”

Currently, no military bases have autonomous vehicles operating on their installations and there are no immediate plans to implement this project at West Point.