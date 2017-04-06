EDUCATION and WORKSHOPS

Re-registration for school

It’s re-registration time at West Point Elementary and Middle Schools. A personalized re-registration packet was already sent home with third quarter report cards.

Re-registration for both the elementary and middle schools will take place April 17-21. All returning families are asked to attend re-registration.

Do not send packets back to school with students. The school will only accept withdrawal forms from students.

Re-registration will be held in the elementary school conference room from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

New student packets for all grade levels will be available during re-registration or you may pre-register new students at https://registration.dodea.edu/.

Army Education Center

College courses are offered through the Army Education Center at West Point, located at 683 Buckner Loop.

Undergraduate classes:

• Mount Saint Mary College—Call Shari Seidule at 845-446-0535 or email Sharon.Seidule@msmc.edu;

• Saint Thomas Aquinas—Call Erica Rodriguez at 845-446-2555 or email ERodrigu@stac.edu.

Graduate studies:

• John Jay College of Criminal Justice–Master’s Degree in Public Administration—Call Jennifer Heiney at 845-446-5959 or email jjcwestpoint@yahoo.com;

• Long Island University–Master’s Degrees in School Counseling, Mental Health Counseling and Marriage and Family Counseling—Call Mary Beth Leggett at 845-446-3818 or email marybeth.leggett@liu.edu.

Army Personnel Testing programs

The Army Education Center at West Point offers Army Personnel Testing (APT) programs such as the AFCT, DLAB, DLPT, SIFT through the DA and DLI.

Tests are free of charge to Soldiers. Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.

Employee Assistance Program

West Point Garrison offers an Employee Assistance Program that is a free and confidential counseling for civilians, family members and retirees.

The program offers services from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The EAP is located at 656 Eichelberger Road.

For details, call 938-1039.

DANTES testing

The Army Education Center at West Point offers academic testing programs through the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) such as the SAT and ACT. Pearson VUE offers licensing and certification exams.

Most tests are free of charge to Soldiers.

Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.