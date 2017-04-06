FOR THE ADULTS

Bull Pond Lottery

Bull Pond reservations will be offered this summer through a lottery system. The lottery will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bonneville Cabin, Round Pond Recreation Area.

The lottery is open to active duty military personnel only.

Any dates available after the lottery will be opened up to all other eligible personnel and will be on a first come, first served basis. Proof of Military ID is required at the lottery.

Lottery numbers may be obtained by calling 845-938-2503, between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. You must obtain your number before the day of the lottery. The lottery is limited to one chance per household (one number-one pick). No day of Registration.

If a spouse/sponsor is unable to attend the drawing, they may send a representative with a signed proxy letter.

Limit one letter per proxy. All reservations require advance payment in full.

Cash, check or credit cards are accepted.

Superintendent’s Golf Scramble

Join Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. for the season’s first Superintendent’s Golf Scramble Tuesday.

Check-in from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There is a minimal entry fee, plus applicable greens fee for this event. Register at golfatwestpoint.com. For more details, call 938-2435.

Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

All West Point community volunteers are invited to attend the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at 1 p.m. April 18. at the U.S. Military Academy Prep School Auditorium.

A reception following the official ceremony. For more details, call Army Community Service, Jen Partridge, at 938-3655 or email jennifer.partridge@usma.edu.

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner will take place 7-10 p.m. April 28. Enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, dancing and crime at the West Point Club where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated around you and you are a part of the show.

Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and one complimentary drink. Dinner, dessert and the show begin at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at www.tinyurl.com/japslrl or call 845-446-5506.

Wilderness First Aid Certification Course

The Wilderness First Aid Certification Course is a two-day course with an optional CPR/AED that is scheduled from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. April 29 and 30 at Round Pond Recreation Area.

The WFA is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the ACA and BSA guidelines.

There is a minimal cost for the course. Register at https://tinyurl.com/zg2ra68. For more details, call 938-2503.