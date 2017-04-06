JUST ANNOUNCED

Walk A Mile

In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAMP), SHARP is hosting its annual Walk-A-Mile against sexual assault and harassment.

Take a little time out of your day to support a worthy cause— “Sexual Assault. Sexual Harassment. Not in our Army.”

The walk is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. The rain date is April 13. The walk starts and ends at the Thayer Statue on the Plain.

Open to the West Point community. For more details, call 938-5657.

Summer Riding Camps

Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one runs June 26-30. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.