Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point hosted the 5th annual McDonald Conference for Leaders of Character (MCLC), an annual event administered by the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership (BS&L), from March 29- April 2. The event combines world leaders (Senior Fellows), with 22 domestic and 23 international undergraduate students (Student Fellows) and 18 cadets (Cadet Fellows), to expand their perspectives on worldwide pressing issues.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point hosted the 5th annual McDonald Conference for Leaders of Character (MCLC), an annual event administered by the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership (BS&L), from March 29-April 2.

The event combines world leaders (Senior Fellows), with 22 domestic and 23 international undergraduate students (Student Fellows) and 18 cadets (Cadet Fellows), to expand their perspectives on worldwide pressing issues. In addition to in depth conversations with global scholars, the founder of the conference, Secretary Robert A. McDonald and his wife, Diane McDonald, were two of the keynote speakers throughout the four-day event, to include retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.

This year’s conference theme was Opposition and Innovation: Taking Risks to Lead Change. Panel topics included “Freedoms and Ethics,” “Expression” and “Structures.”

During the welcome comments, Cadet-in-Charge, Caitlin Laneve, shared her experiences at MCLC over the past three years and told the audience that she looks forward to continue to build relationships with the students from the 21 U.S. schools and 17 nations.

“I have not missed a single part of these conferences but I’ve missed them afterward,” she said. “What is said at this conference is forever relevant, it will continue to morph and change as you continue to open the conversations and new experiences.”

Upon her closing remarks, Laneve introduced Col. Everett Spain, the department head of BS&L, who outlined the three goals of the McDonald Conference.

One, to seek to continuously engage others who are different from you during the conference; two, to commit to the event and go all in; and three, after MCLC is over, stay connected with each other to do great things for the world.

“West Point and MCLC share the goal of building leaders of character,” Spain said, as he went on to discuss leadership and character. “These two concepts are keys to positively impacting our world, maybe the keys… To empower others to innovate and take prudent risk, a leader must first build a foundation of trust. And to build a foundation of trust, you must have character.”

Spain noted that the conference was renamed this year to add the word character, saying that character is a prerequisite for positive leadership.

Because of this, he believes that character education is crucial to developing future leaders.

“As a society we are becoming more self-centered and less caring for others, at the same time, we grow and influence across our youth and careers, we receive less character education, when we actually have more temptation and need that education more,” he said. “We all aspire to be family, team, group, organizational, societal, national, local leaders of character and to make a difference, so what can we do to close this moral judgement action gap for ourselves? And since character is a team sport, how do we close it for our organizations?”

Although there is no simple solution, Spain suggested ways to close the gap like going “all in” on character, rewarding strong ethical behavior and getting accountability partners.

Questions such as these were asked throughout the conference to allow Student, Cadet and Senior Fellows to engage in critical thinking and collaboration exercises.

Panel discussions also allowed time for participants to break into small groups and discuss the topics at hand.

“We have three panelists who first give their opinions and their perspectives, and then we break out into the individual groups and each Senior Fellow discusses the topic with their group of Cadet and Student Fellows,” Class of 2019 Cadet Rachel Dodaro, a cadet liaison, explained.

Dodaro, like most participants, believes that the best part of MCLC is interacting with people from across the globe.

“The best part is definitely the different perspectives from everybody around the world and all the different disciplines that people come from,” she said. “So really just learning from everybody and getting that new experience and perspective.”

Cadet Fellow and Class of 2018 Cadet Marcos Arroyo seems to share that open mindedness.

“I’ve definitely learned a whole new world, especially from the international students, their environment is just completely different. I was just speaking with a Swiss cadet, who is in Switzerland’s military academy and the way their academy works is just completely different,” he explained. “I think this conference is one of the coolest experiences I’ve had so far, just being able to talk to different people and understanding their cultures and being able to hear from these senior fellows, it’s a super awesome experience.”