Men’s Lacrosse extends win streak to eight

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team celebrates senior attackman Cole Johnson’s (#28) goal during the Black Knights’ 11-10 victory April 1 in Lewisburg, Pa. Johnson finished with two goals and two assists to help Army West Point to its eighth straight win. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team celebrates senior attackman Cole Johnson’s (#28) goal during the Black Knights’ 11-10 victory April 1 in Lewisburg, Pa. Johnson finished with two goals and two assists to help Army West Point to its eighth straight win. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The No. 7/10 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team weathered a late charge from Bucknell down the stretch and earned an 11-10 victory to win its eighth straight game April 1 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights (9-1, 5-0 PL) clinched a spot in the Patriot League Tournament with the win and are 9-1 for the first time since 2005 and the first time under head coach Joe Alberici. Army extended its winning streak to eight games with the victory.

Conor Glancy had another breakout game with his second hat trick in as many games, while Cole Johnson had four points on two goals and two assists. Overall, Army had eight different goal scorers and three players with multiple point games.

AJ Barretto stopped nine shots in the win and had four in the fourth quarter. Dan Grabher was 14-of-20 on faceoffs until leaving the game with an injury.

He has won 10 or more faceoffs in every game this season.

Bucknell (4-6, 2-4 PL) was led by Quinn Collison’s four goals and Will Sands’ six points on a goal and five assists.

Christian Klipstein made 11 saves for the Bison in the loss.

Highlights and notes

• Army wore Autism Awareness decals on their helmets after head coach Joe Alberici received a letter from a fan asking to wear them to support the cause.

• This was the 42nd meeting between Army and Bucknell.

• Army leads the all-time series at 29-13 and won for the 13th time at Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

• The Black Knights clinched a spot in the Patriot League Tournament with the win today due to getting the tiebreakers from the teams fighting for the lower spots in the tournament.

• Army has now won eight straight games, the most since the 2010 season when Army went on a streak to win the Patriot League Championship and down Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament.

• The 9-1 start for Army is the best since the 2005, when the Black Knights started 9-1 in head coach and Army Hall of Famer Jack Emmer’s final season at West Point.

• Johnson became the 11th player in program history to reach 100 goals in a career after finding the back on the net in the second quarter.

• Glancy had back-to-back hat tricks after not having three or more goals in his previous 40 career games.

• The Black Knights are 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2010.

Turning point

• Barretto stopped a shot late in the fourth quarter with Army only up one and then Johnny Surdick intercepted a pass behind the net with less than 30 seconds to go in the game. Army then gave up the ball, but Bucknell forced a late shot that sailed well high as the buzzer sounded.

How it happened

• Army got to a quick 2-0 leads with goals from David Symmes and Avery Littlejohn in the first three minutes.

• The two teams traded goals in the final 12 minutes of the frame with Glancy scoring twice and the teams started the second with Army leading 4-2.

• The Black Knights could not pull away from the Bison in the second quarter as the teams continued to trade goals.

• Johnson scored his 100th career goal with 13:22 left in the second quarter, but Sands answered right back and Army led 5-4.

• Grabher didn’t waste time as he scored seven seconds later to push the game back to a two-goal lead at 6-4 and then Glancy got the hat trick to make it a 7-4 game going into the break.

• Bucknell scored two out of the first three goals of the third quarter and got back to within two at 8-6. Austin Colvin scored Army’s eighth goal of the game.

• Anthony George and Johnson then went back-to-back to give the Black Knights their three-goal lead back with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

• Bucknell surged back with four of the next five goals to make it interesting down the stretch, but Surdick and Barretto preserved the victory.