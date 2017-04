thomascruz132ish: Company hike up the fallen soldier trail this morning thomascruz132ish: Company hike up the fallen soldier trail this morning

ihateartsyphotos: The Buff boys are playing soldier again #buffboiz #potassium ihateartsyphotos: The Buff boys are playing soldier again #buffboiz #potassium

eaglei84: A bunch of current members of G1 with some older members of G1. Greeks repping it at the MCLC dinner #gogreeks eaglei84: A bunch of current members of G1 with some older members of G1. Greeks repping it at the MCLC dinner #gogreeks