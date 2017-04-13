2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

(From left to right) Class of 2019 Cadet Jacob Fryer, Kevin McGowan, Class of 2018 Cadet Nicholas Mcniffe, Class of 2018 Cadet Johan Blas, Class of 2018 Cadet Louis Kurcz, Class of 2019 Cadet Halle Kotchman, Jess Schwarz and Class of 2019 Cadet Kenny Lee prepare for robotic assisted surgery at the Nicholson Center April 2-4. Courtesy Photo (From left to right) Class of 2019 Cadet Jacob Fryer, Kevin McGowan, Class of 2018 Cadet Nicholas Mcniffe, Class of 2018 Cadet Johan Blas, Class of 2018 Cadet Louis Kurcz, Class of 2019 Cadet Halle Kotchman, Jess Schwarz and Class of 2019 Cadet Kenny Lee prepare for robotic assisted surgery at the Nicholson Center April 2-4. Courtesy Photo Cadets utilize Mazor Robotics Technology and imaging to perform spinal pre-surgical planning at the Nicholson Center April 2-4. Courtesy Photo Cadets utilize Mazor Robotics Technology and imaging to perform spinal pre-surgical planning at the Nicholson Center April 2-4. Courtesy Photo

Debate: The West Point Policy Debate team participated in the 71st annual National Debate Tournament at University of Kansas March 23-27. There were 156 students and about 47 schools that competed.

Each debate team deliberated, on either the affirmative or negative, the resolution of whether or not the United States Federal Government should implement a domestic climate control policy that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Class of 2017 Cadet Quanzel (Quanzie) Caston and Class of 2019 Cadet Isabella Minter finished with a combined 4-4 record at the tournament. They had to qualify at regionals, which was held at West Virginia University, to earn a spot at NDT.

Caston was also named an All-American debater for his speaking and debating ability.

Climbing: The Army West Point Climbing club took seven cadets to the Shawagunks Mountain Range in New Paltz, New York, April 8 to participate in a day of outdoor climbing.

Cadets on the trip included six club members and one cadet from the rock climbing lifetime sport class.

In the morning, the group set up various routes in the Trapps region of the Shawagunks Mountain Range.

Building on the technical foundations learned in the indoor climbing gym, cadets were able to practice rappelling and perform top rope climbs outdoors under the supervision of senior team members and OICs/coaches.

Utilizing traditional climbing systems, placing gear and building anchors, Class of 2018 Cadet Daniel Luna and Class of 2019 Cadet Angus Paradice performed multi-pitch climbs with Capt. Dave Leydet and Capt. Sam Perlick as their partners.

Members of the climbing club Class of 2019 Cadets Jack Roche and Jared Ells, Class of 2018 Cadet Gabriel Bann and Class of 2020 Cadet Ian Navarro were able to gain experience with outdoor rock climbing practicing on routes at levels 5.4-5.12. Class of 2020 Cadet Brandon Paglione was also able to improve his climbing skills and get exposure outdoor climbing systems.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

