#6/8 Men’s Lacrosse grinds out ninth straight win

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The No. 6/8-ranked Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team scored four of the final five goals to overcome a late deficit to defeat Boston University, 11-10, to remain unbeaten in Patriot League play April 8 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights (10-1, 6-0 PL) won their ninth-straight game and the last three have been decided by two or less goals. Cole Johnson tallied four points, including the game-winner with 2:08 on the clock. Conor Glancy paced Army with four points as well with two goals and two assist and tied the game at 10-10 on a great transition goal.

AJ Barretto stopped eight shots in the win, while John Ragno, filled in for Dan Grabher at the faceoff and won 10-of-22 draws. He tallied three caused turnovers and six ground balls.

The Terriers (9-3, 3-3 PL) got a great effort from goalie Christian Carson-Banister who finished with 16 saves, while Jack Wilson recorded five points on four goals and an assist. James Burr chipped in with three points on two goals and an assist.

With the win, Army has clinched a spot in the Patriot League semifinals of the tournament.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights won their ninth-straight game, which is the longest streak since 2005.

• Army remains unbeaten against Boston University in the series history at 4-0 and the Black Knights are 2-0 at Michie Stadium versus the Terriers.

• Army remains unbeaten in the Patriot League with a 6-0 record and the Black Knights clinched a bye into the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

• The Black Knights have won 10 games for the third straight year and for the fourth time under head coach Joe Alberici.

• Alberici joins Jack Emmer and Dick Edell as Army head coaches that have led the Cadets to 10 or more victories four or more times in their careers.

• Army has won 10 or more games in three straight seasons for the first time since 1991-1993 under Emmer.

Turning point

• Reaves Klipstein scooped up a turnover in Boston University’s side of the field and started the break. He hit Dom Ricca in stride during the clear and Ricca spotted Glancy and the attackman buried it to tie the game at 10-10.

How it happened

• The Terriers took the first lead of the game with Wilson scoring halfway through the first quarter.

• The Black Knights answered with three in a row from Glancy, Johnson and Nate Jones to take a 3-1 advantage.

• Army came out with a purpose in the second half with the first two goals from David Symmes and Matthew Donovan in the opening 2:39 of the third frame to give the Black Knights a 6-5 lead.

• The Terriers then went on a 4-1 run to take a 9-7 advantage with 11:16 left in the game.

• Symmes stopped the bleeding with his second of the day to get Army back on track at 9-8 and then Ted Glesener scored his second as well to tie it at 9-9 with assist to Johnson.

• Wilson fired home his fourth of the day to regain the lead for the visitors, but Glancy followed up in transition and then Johnson tallied the gamewinner with 2:08 remaining.