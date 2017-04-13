ANNOUNCEMENTS

Volkssport Club of West Point event

Join the Volkssport Club at West Point at Hyde Park, New York, Saturday.

Register and walk at 10 at the Eveready Diner, 540 Albany Post Road (Rt 9W).

Trails of 6km and 13km pass through the Roosevelt and Vanderbilt properties with magnificent Hudson River views, woodland trail (walking sticks are recommended) and village streets. The walk is free with AVA credit.

For more details, call Joan Kimmel at 845-453-6837.

West Point Commissary closure

The West Point Commissary will be closed for Easter on Sunday.

Barber Shop announcement

The West Point Barber Shop, located at the mall in Building 1204, will open an hour later Monday-April 22 at 10 a.m. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. during those days.

The Exchange apologizes for the inconvenience.

DODEA Customer Satisfaction Survey

The Department of Defense Education Activity—DODEA Customer Satisfaction Survey has been released. The survey is voluntary and anonymous, but if you’ve ever wanted a voice in what’s happening at your DOD Dependent School, this is your opportunity.

The Survey is open until April 14, takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and is available online at http://www.dodea.edu/survey.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please call 845-938-2923.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Protestant Sunday School

There is a Protestant Sunday School from 9-10 a.m. Sundays at the West Point Elementary School.

Adults can choose from multiple class options. Cadets teach Pre-K through high school students the Bible.

There is a nursery drop off at the Chapel Annex starting at 8:30 a.m., and they can stay through post-chapel service. This school is a Chaplain sponsored activity.

For more details, contact Maj. Thomas Menn at Thomas.Menn@usma.edu.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.

Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture

The CEP will host the second annual Albert Wedemeyer Strategic lecture at 12:50 p.m. (Dean’s hour) May 8 at Robinson Auditorium.

This annual event honors the intellectual and strategic legacy of Gen. Albert Wedemeyer (USMA Class of 1919), one of America’s most significant and under recognized military strategists, by bringing to West Point subject matter experts on the role of the individual leader in complex operations.

The lecture is funded by an endowment established by Dr. Mark McLaughlin, whose father wrote the definitive biography on Wedemeyer.

The speaker for 2017 is retired CDR Jeff Eggers, a former Navy Seal and special assistant to the President on National Security Affairs. Egger’s topic will be “Post-Heroic Leadership for the 21st Century.”

Cadets from PL300 and PL360 will be in attendance. To RSVP the event, contact Sandi Miller at 938-5318 or Sandi.Miller@usma.edu.