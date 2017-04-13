CDX under way, results on Friday

A cadet team is hard at work during the 17th annual Cyber Defense Exercise Monday-Friday. The cyber exercise was developed by the National Security Agency with an exercise challenge involving all the military academies designed to teach students how to protect and defend the nation’s information systems. During the exercise, the cadets build a network and must defend it from the “Red Team,” or NSA and Department of Defense personnel, who will launch attacks on the system. West Point has earned the National Security Agency-Director’s Trophy eight times out of the 16 years the exercise has been running.

See next week’s Pointer View for the final results.