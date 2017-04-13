Exhaustion of Sandhurst

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

U.S. Military Academy cadets from Company I-2 negotiate the final event of the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 8 at West Point. During Sandhurst, 62 teams representing 12 international military academies, four U.S. service academies and eight ROTC programs competed in 11 events throughout a 23-mile course. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO

A Texas ROTC cadet low crawls under barbed wire during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition. See pages 10-11 for story and photos on Sandhurst. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Cadets paddle in a Zodiac during the water crossing event at the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 8 at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

A USMA cadet from Company B-1 throws a grenade during the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 7 at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV