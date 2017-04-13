Exhaustion of Sandhurst
Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor
April 13th, 2017 | News, News and Features
U.S. Military Academy cadets from Company I-2 negotiate the final event of the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 8 at West Point. During Sandhurst, 62 teams representing 12 international military academies, four U.S. service academies and eight ROTC programs competed in 11 events throughout a 23-mile course. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO
A Texas ROTC cadet low crawls under barbed wire during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition. See pages 10-11 for story and photos on Sandhurst. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV
Cadets paddle in a Zodiac during the water crossing event at the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 8 at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV
A USMA cadet from Company B-1 throws a grenade during the 2017 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 7 at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV
Since 1967, competitors from around the world have competed for the highly acclaimed Reginald E. Johnson Memorial Saber and this year the West Point Black team took home the first place trophy from the 23-mile course during the 51st annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 7-8. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID