FEATURED EVENT

Easter Sunday Brunch and Egg Hunt

Join the West Point Club Sunday for its traditional Easter Brunch. There are two seatings and egg hunts will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. takes place in the Pierce Room with an egg hunt at 12:30 p.m.

The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom with an egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. There is a minimal fee for this event.

Last day to cancel is today. To make reservations, call 938-5120.