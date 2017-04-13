FOR THE ADULTS

Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

All West Point community volunteers are invited to attend the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday. at the U.S. Military Academy Prep School Auditorium.

A reception follows the official ceremony. For more details, call Army Community Service, Jen Partridge, at 938-3655 or email jennifer.partridge@usma.edu.

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner will take place 7-10 p.m. April 28. Enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, dancing and crime at the West Point Club where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated around you and you are a part of the show.

Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and one complimentary drink. Dinner, dessert and the show begin at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at www.tinyurl.com/japslrl or call 845-446-5506.

Wilderness First Aid Certification Course

The Wilderness First Aid Certification Course is a two-day course with an optional CPR/AED that is scheduled from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. April 29 and 30 at Round Pond Recreation Area.

The WFA is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the ACA and BSA guidelines.

There is a minimal cost for the course. Register at https://tinyurl.com/zg2ra68. For more details, call 938-2503.