FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts March and April classes (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–Monet, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included.

• April 25—Pint Size Picasso–Henry Rousseau, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplied included.

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you.

• Saturday and April 29—Pick your own project, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Today, April 25 and 27—Pick your own project, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs, and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Leisure Travel Services events (updated)

• Saturday—New York International Auto Show. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m. Admission tickets available at the door;

• April 22—Walk the Highline in New York City. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m. Walk the famous Highline in NYC and shop the Chelsea Market.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS. For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

Hunters Education Course

Register for the Hunters Education Course with Round Pond Recreation Area from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 938-2503. There are 30 spots for local military and community members before it is broadcasted on the NYS DEC Webpage. The class will be held at the Bonneville Cabin, Round Pond Recreation Area from 8a.m.-5 p.m. April 15.

Age Restrictions/Requirements: Students must be 11 years or older to take this course (Note: In New York State, the minimum age to hunt is 12 years old).

All Hunter Education Courses require the completion of homework prior to attending the course. Proof of completed homework must be brought to the course led by an instructor. The homework will take several hours to complete.

There are no ‘online-only’ courses. Homework and the in-person instruction portion of the course is required for all New York courses. For details, visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

This event is open to the general public. For more information, call 938-2503.

Summer Riding Camps

Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one runs June 26-30. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com. For more details, call 938-3926.