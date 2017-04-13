IEEE-HKN and UPE induct cadets

The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science hosted induction ceremonies for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN, photo left), the honor society for electrical engineering, and Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the honor society for computer science and information technology, in the Black, Gold and Grey Room of the Cadet Mess Hall March 31. The guest speaker for this year’s joint induction ceremony was Col. Barry L. Shoop, head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the 2016 President of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Shoop spoke to the significance of induction into these two academic honor societies and highlighted the importance of honor societies and organizations such as the IEEE and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), in the advancement of knowledge and standards in their respective disciplines.

Cadets inducted into the two honor societies ranked in the top 25 percent (for the Classes of 2018 and 2019) or the top 33 percent (for the Class of 2017) of students in their fields of study. The cadets inducted this year into HKN were Class of 2017 Cadets Alejandro Alderete and Hannah Grosso; and Class of 2019 Cadets Benjamin Baumgartner, Jared Fritz, Dalton Stahl and Nathan Zavanelli. The Cadets inducted into UPE were Class of 2017 Cadets Simon Knapp, Jennifer Niemann and Jacob Weiss; and Class of 2018 Cadets Andres Alejos, Lucas Cobb, Spencer Drakontaidis, Kyle Fauerbach, Cole Kunze, André Michell, Connor Mullen, Nikolay Shopov, Michael Stanchi, Hannah Whisnant, Tyler Wilton and Gabriel Yarbrough. Maj. Jason Hussey, an instructor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, was also inducted into UPE.