JUST ANNOUNCED

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

The purpose of Soo Bahk Do is to create a person who is free from inner conflict and who can better deal with the outside world.

The kicking techniques are based on the Moo Duk Kwan styles developed by the late founder Hwang Kee.

The instructors, a husband and wife team, are certified Korean master instructors.

There will be free sessions consisting of 50-minute classes.

The sessions are scheduled for 6:10-7 p.m. today and April 27 and 5-5:50 pm Friday and April 28.

Space is limited, so sign-up via webtrac. Regular sessions will begin in May. For more details, call 938-6490.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Join the West Point Club May 14 for its traditional Mother’s Day Brunch. Two seatings will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. is in the Pierce Room. The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom.

There is a minimal fee for this event. Last day to cancel is May 11. To make reservations, call 938-5120.

West Point MWR Softball Leagues Sign-ups

The MWR Softball League will start May 30. The league will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at H-Lot Fields next to the PX by Stony Lonesome.

Games will run May 30 through the beginning of August.

Teams will be playing doubleheaders. Deadline for entries is May 16. For more details and to sign up, call 938-3066.

CYS Sports Summer Intramurals

Registration begins May 15 for the 2017 CYS Sports Summer Intramurals season.

Open to CYS Services children in grades 5th and up.

All games are free and will be played weekdays from 5-6 p.m. For more details, call 938-8896.