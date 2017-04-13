Keller Corner

Autism Awareness, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention in April

Keller Army Community Hospital recognizes National Autism Awareness Month, every Saturday throughout April, to promote autism awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all, and to assure that each person with autism spectrum disorder is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life.

Additionally, every Wednesday throughout April, Keller Army Community Hospital will recognize Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month. We all play a part in creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members at every level.

This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.’ This theme offers numerous opportunities to deliver messages that relate to both the individual and unit level. Each Service member—regardless of grade—can encourage behaviors that foster a climate of dignity and respect, and in doing so, help ensure our readiness to complete the Army’s mission.

New Patient Portal Secure Messaging Access

Since 2009 Military Health System patients who receive care at military hospitals or clinics have had access to a robust messaging capability allowing authorized patients the ability to securely communicate with their health care team.

While the various secure communication systems are known by different names, the Department of Defense now has a dedicated platform that meets DOD cyber-security standards: Patient Portal Secure Messaging will be accessible at https://mil.relayhealth.com.

All the same capabilities that users have come to appreciate continue to be available. Patient Portal Secure Messaging, powered by RelayHealth, is the same patient centric secure messaging platform that enables patients to directly communicate securely via the internet with their primary care provider team to receive advice on minor medical issues, chronic disease management, test results, appointment requests, medication refills and other health care needs.

Patient Portal Secure Messaging allows patients to communicate with their health care team at their convenience, whenever they want and wherever they are.

Talk with your provider or care team to enroll or if you are one of the 1.6 million Military Health System beneficiaries that have an existing Patient Portal Secure Messaging account. Learn more about this change at http://sites.mckesson.com/milpatients/.