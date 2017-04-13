Learning the basics

With the support of West Point Family Homes, a free basic photography class was offered to residents of WPFH March 25. Nearly 20 people participated in the course and brought food items, which were donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry of Newburgh. The class was co-led by local West Point photographers Sarah Morrison, Susan Kruger and Michelle Garayua and covered basic principles of photography such as using the ISO, f-stop and shutter speed to achieve proper exposure of images.

The instructors encouraged participants to view photography as an opportunity to capture the beauty of the military life in pictures—and share these memories with generations to come. Furthermore, participants were encouraged to use photography as a means of connecting with their community through volunteerism, creative professional collaboration and sharing the stories of others in a meaningful way.