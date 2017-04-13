Plebes listen to personal historical insight by author Otsuka

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Plebes enrolled in EN102 course attended a lecture April 6 by Julie Otsuka, author of "When the Emperor was Divine,"a book the plebes have read in the class. The book is based on Otsuka's own family history: her grandfather was arrested by the FBI as a suspected spy for Japan the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed. Her mother, uncle and grandmother spent three years in an internment camp in Topaz, Utah. A plebe enrolled in EN102 course asks a question during a lecture by Julie Otsuka, author of "When the Emperor was Divine," a book the plebes in the class have read.

Author Julie Otsuka spoke to the Class of 2020 about her first novel, “When the Emperor Was Divine,” about the internment of a Japanese-American family during World War II, April 6 at Robinson Auditorium.

The book was read by Class of 2020 cadets who were enrolled in EN102 this semester. The class had the opportunity to listen to Otsuka’s account of how she came to write the novel, especially on that particular subject.

Otsuka was born and raised in California, studied arts as an undergraduate at Yale University and pursued a career in painting before turning to writing fiction at the age of 30.

Two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 ordering all Japanese-Americans to evacuate the West Coast which resulted in the relocation of approximately 120,000 people, many of whom were American citizens, to one of 10 internment camps located across the country. This order did not apply to Hawaii or to those of German and Italian ancestry.

Otsuka said that many Japanese Americans felt a great deal of shame for being rounded up for being disloyal and writing her book was a way to deal with the feelings she had on this subject as it hit close to home.

Much of the novel is based on Otsuka’s own family history. Her grandfather was arrested in California where Otsuka’s family lived by the FBI as a suspected spy for Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Her mother, uncle and grandmother spent three years in an internment camp in Topaz, Utah.

The novel was divided into chapters for her grandmother, mother, brother and father where Otsuka brings their own perspective of living in the Japanese internment camps into the story.

Most of the information for her novel was received through conversations with her mother who, even as she was suffering from a form of dementia, was able to recall memories of World War II and her internment at the age of 10. Otsuka also had some of her grandfather’s and grandmother’s letters they wrote to each other while in the various camps.

Her grandfather was in three different camps during World War II.

“My mother was an inspiration for my novel,” Otsuka said. “For years I would be having conversations with her and she would end by saying, ‘The FBI will check on you again soon.’ There would be a click and she would hang up without saying goodbye. She never really did say why she signed off that way. It wasn’t until I began to write my novel that I realized that the FBI had tapped the phone of my mother and others during the war.”

“I was struck by her memory of World War II,” Otsuka said. “I spoke to her about the containment camps and everything I have written was of my mother’s memory of her mother.”

The novel was assigned for the EN102 course who are generally assigned one or more books to read as a class.

“This year we assigned, ‘When the Emperor Was Divine,’ as the common text,” Lt. Col. Jeffrey Gibbons, Academy Professor in the English and Philosophy Department said. “The general concept for EN102 this year was to consider the concepts of individual and national identities and how those two concepts develop, evolve and intersect and potentially conflict. More specifically, I decided to assign Julie Otsuka’s book as way of challenging the plebes to consider ideas of history and cultural narratives, as well as the many ways that the history and legacy of Japanese American internment continue to inform the present day.”