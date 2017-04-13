Poirier’s no-hitter lifts Army to sweep

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Softball team completed its series sweep over Lafayette with a 1-0 victory behind Renee Poirier’s second no-hitter of the season Sunday at Metzgar Fields in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knigths improve to 27-11 on the season and 7-2 in Patriot League play, while the Leopards dropped to 4-16 overall and 1-8 in league contests.

Poirier began the game by retiring the first 10 batters she faced, allowing only two base runners throughout the entire contest. Both of those came in the fourth inning when Poirier issued a full-count walk to Jenna Orlando and hit Brooke Wensel two batters later.

The big blast of the day came off the bat of rookie Katie Ontiveros, who drove a 1-2 pitch over the right center wall for the only run of the game.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army notched its 70th win in the all-time series against Lafayette, the most against a single opponent in program history.

• Renee Poirier tossed her second no-hitter of the season today, allowing just two base runners in the fourth inning on a walk and hit by pitch.

• Both no-nos came with Maddie Kim behind the plate.

• Poirier recorded her 10th win of the season and dropped her ERA to a Patriot League-best 1.96.

• This was the sixth time this season Poirier struck out at least five batters and her fourth-straight outing going the distance.

• Rookie Lacey Swafford recorded her 10th hit of the week and 35th of the season in the first inning.

• The Mayo, Florida, native extended her hitting streak to 11 games.

• Swafford’s 35 hits this season ties her for first on the squad with Ashley Yoo.

• Katie Ontiveros extended her career-best hitting streak to seven games.

Key moment

• Rookie designated player Katie Ontiveros blasted her second home run of the season over the right center field wall in the fourth inning to give Army the only run of the game.

Facts and figures

• The Black Knights scored one run on five hits and were perfect defensively for the 10th time this season, while Lafayette had no runs on no hits and also did not record an error in the field.

• This was the fourth game this season that Army has been in with no errors by either team.

How it happened

• Rookie Lacey Swafford continued her hot streak at the plate with a one-out single in the first inning.

• A pitchers’ duel ensued as the only other hit through the first three innings came off the bat of Gladys Esparza-Gallegos, who slapped a double to left center in the third frame.

• Katie Ontiveros gave Army a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning after taking a 1-2 pitch deep over the wall in right center field for a home run.

• Renee Poirier was dealing early, retiring the first 10 Leopards she faced. Jenna Orlando earned a walk as Lafayette’s first base runner with one out in the fourth frame.

• The righty from Plainville, Massachusetts, returned to form for the final three innings, retiring the final 10 batters she faced.