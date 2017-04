_hector_lo: When you feel like a kid again walking on the field with your little brother #OpeningDay #NationalSiblingsDay _hector_lo: When you feel like a kid again walking on the field with your little brother #OpeningDay #NationalSiblingsDay

armywp_mlax: Ready to go! #itsonus #GoArmy #beatnavy armywp_mlax: Ready to go! #itsonus #GoArmy #beatnavy

bentonbarber: Through the 35 miles of mountains, mud and snow, I was glad to compete with this group of people #Sandhurst2k17 bentonbarber: Through the 35 miles of mountains, mud and snow, I was glad to compete with this group of people #Sandhurst2k17