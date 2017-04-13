Women’s Tennis claims “Star” over Navy
The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team defeated service-academy rival Navy 5-2 to claim the Gold Star April 8 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.
The Black Knights improved to 16-5 on the season and 4-0 in the Patriot League, while the Midshipmen dropped to 15-10 overall and 3-2 in league play.
With the win, Army earned its ninth win in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.
Army highlights and game notes
• Army improves to 8-2 all-time against Navy.
• The Black Knights extended their winning streak to nine matches.
• The doubles team of Kirby Einck and Gloria Son clinched the first point of the match for Army in the second flight, while Melanie Allen sealed the victory with a win at the No. 1 singles position.
• Allen, Einck and Nancy Porter each documented wins over Navy in both singles and doubles action.
• Porter recorded her 70th career singles victory and 75th doubles victory opposite the Mids.
• Allen and Porter notched their 15th singles victories of the season.
• Einck won her team-best 18th singles match of the year.
Key moment
• Kirby Einck and Gloria Son erased a 5-1 deficit in the second doubles flight to pull off a 7-6 victory and claim the first point of the match for Army.
How it happened
Singles
1. Melanie Allen def. Amanda Keller, 7-5, 6-3;
2. Kirby Einck def. Claudia Mackenzie, 6-3, 6-3;
3. Josie Rogers def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-3, 6-4;
4. Ansofi Wreder def. Bridget Guenard, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8;
5. Nancy Porter def. Emily Louie-Meadors, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4;
6. Allyson Hayley def. Carlee Conway, 6-2, 6-0;
Doubles
1. Allen/Porter def. Mackenzie/Louie-Meadors, 6-1;
2. Einck/Gloria Son def. Rozel Hernandez/Conway, 7-6;
3. Keller/Kaylah Hodge def. Hayley/McCormick, 6-2.