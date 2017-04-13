Women’s Tennis claims “Star” over Navy

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Kirby Einck and Gloria Son celebrate after erasing a 5-1 deficit in the second doubles flight to pull off a 7-6 victory and claim the first point of the match for Army as the Black Knights defeated rival Navy 5-2 April 8 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team defeated service-academy rival Navy 5-2 to claim the Gold Star April 8 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

The Black Knights improved to 16-5 on the season and 4-0 in the Patriot League, while the Midshipmen dropped to 15-10 overall and 3-2 in league play.

With the win, Army earned its ninth win in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 8-2 all-time against Navy.

• The Black Knights extended their winning streak to nine matches.

• The doubles team of Kirby Einck and Gloria Son clinched the first point of the match for Army in the second flight, while Melanie Allen sealed the victory with a win at the No. 1 singles position.

• Allen, Einck and Nancy Porter each documented wins over Navy in both singles and doubles action.

• Porter recorded her 70th career singles victory and 75th doubles victory opposite the Mids.

• Allen and Porter notched their 15th singles victories of the season.

• Einck won her team-best 18th singles match of the year.

Key moment

• Kirby Einck and Gloria Son erased a 5-1 deficit in the second doubles flight to pull off a 7-6 victory and claim the first point of the match for Army.

How it happened

Singles

1. Melanie Allen def. Amanda Keller, 7-5, 6-3;

2. Kirby Einck def. Claudia Mackenzie, 6-3, 6-3;

3. Josie Rogers def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-3, 6-4;

4. Ansofi Wreder def. Bridget Guenard, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8;

5. Nancy Porter def. Emily Louie-Meadors, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4;

6. Allyson Hayley def. Carlee Conway, 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles

1. Allen/Porter def. Mackenzie/Louie-Meadors, 6-1;

2. Einck/Gloria Son def. Rozel Hernandez/Conway, 7-6;

3. Keller/Kaylah Hodge def. Hayley/McCormick, 6-2.