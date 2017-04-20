2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Aviation: The West Point Flying team and other teams demonstrated their precision flying skills in power on and power off landings, attempting to put the aircraft as close as possible to chalk lines placed on the runway and the navigation event, predicting time over target and fuel burn as carefully as possible April 2 in New Windsor, New York.

The day culminated with an awards dinner. West Point beat Navy and Coast Guard for the fourth time with some outstanding team and individual results.

In the ground events, Class of 2017 Cadet Derek Powers took first place in preflight, Class of 2018 Cadet Dominic Clark placed first in aircraft recognition with newcomer Class of 2020 Cadet Galen Quiros taking third. Class of 2018 Cadet Kurt Klinkmueller (photo above) took first place in the simulator competition, manual flight computer and the navigation knowledge and planning events.

In flight events, Klinkmueller took first place in power off landings with Class of 2017 Cadet Alaina Kappner placing third. Class of 2018 Cadet Mike Herbert took second in the power on landings with Class of 2017 Cadet Mitch Boyland following in third and Class of 2017 Cadet Patrick Williams in fourth. Klinkmueller and Class of 2019 Cadet Max Mueller took second overall in the navigation event, and Kappner and Williams took second in the message drop competition.

Top pilot of the competition went to Klinkmueller. Kappner earned fifth overall in the top pilot competition in a field of almost 50 competitors. Point totals were USMA 198, USNA 150, USCGA 132.

Powerlifting: The Army Powerlifting team traveled to San Antonio to compete in the 2017 USAPL Collegiate National Championship April 7-9. This was the culminating event for Army Powerlifting this season.

Under Dr. Daniel Jaffe’s (Army Powerlifting Coach) guidance, the team has developed a greater understanding of the science behind powerlifting regarding programming, nutrition and supplementation.

Overall, the meet was a success, resulting with Army Powerlifting representing West Point in a positive way on a national stage. Despite only having three months to train and prepare for USAPL Nationals, Army Powerlifting persevered. Overall, the men’s team placed seventh in the nation and the women’s team placed sixth in the nation.

A vast majority of members hit lifetime personal bests. Class of 2019 Cadet Seth Kirchner and Class of 2017 Cadet Jacob Weiss placed third in the 120 kg and 105 kg men’s weight classes, respectively.

Class of 2018 Cadet Camiesha Jackson took second place for the women’s 72 kg weight class. Despite not getting credit for her second deadlift, Jackson remained calm and went on to hit a personal record on her third attempt to secure her medal.

Weiss, Kirchner and Jackson earned All-America status with their performances. Army Powerlifting is now getting ready for next season. The team is looking forward to growing and developing in the upcoming year with a goal of winning nationals in 2018.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

