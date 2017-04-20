ANNOUNCEMENTS

Army West Point Gymnastics World Record Event

The Army West Point Gymnastics Program wants to get the entire Corps of Cadets, local schools and gymnastics programs involved in shattering the current world record for the most people performing cartwheels simultaneously.

West Point is the site for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Division I Gymnastics Championships.

This three-day competition will be held today-Saturday at Christl Arena.

This marks the third time since 2005 that West Point has hosted this championship meet.

To celebrate the occasion and demonstrate to the world that all West Point cadets are trained in activities that promote and enhance a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and movement behavior, the Academy wants to break the current cartwheels record, which is 690.

This event can easily break this record and it’s West Point’s intent to do it in a manner that showcases the professionalism, athleticism and spirit of West Point to the Nation.

The intent is to break the world record at 11:30 a.m. today.

Groups interested in participating in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity should contact Head Gymnastics Coach, Doug Van Everen, at 845-938-3802 or email at Doug.VanEveren@usma.edu or Capt. Josh Burnett, Army West Point Gymnastics Operations Officer, at 845-938-6623 or email at Joshua.Burnett@usma.edu.

Barber Shop announcement

The West Point Barber Shop, located at the mall in Building 1204, will open an hour later Monday-April 22 at 10 a.m. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. during those days.

The Exchange apologizes for the inconvenience.

USMA Kosciuszko Memorial Observance and Conference

This year is the “International Year of Thaddeus Kosciuszko.”

The United Nations bestowed this designation to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the death of this world renowned hero.

The Academy will conduct its annual Kosciuszko Memorial Observance April 29 at the Kosciuszko Monument, immediately following the Cadet Review.

The American Association of the Friends of Kosciuszko at West Point will hold its annual Kosciuszko Conference from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 28 at the Thayer Hotel. All are invited to attend these events.

For a detailed schedule and information, visit www.kosciuszkoatwestpoint.org.

For additional information, contact Steve Olejasz at olejaszs@aol.com.

Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture

The CEP will host the second annual Albert Wedemeyer Strategic lecture at 12:50 p.m. (Dean’s hour) May 8 at Robinson Auditorium.

This annual event honors the intellectual and strategic legacy of Gen. Albert Wedemeyer (USMA Class of 1919), one of America’s most significant and under recognized military strategists, by bringing to West Point subject matter experts on the role of the individual leader in complex operations.

The lecture is funded by an endowment established by Dr. Mark McLaughlin, whose father wrote the definitive biography on Wedemeyer.

The speaker for 2017 is retired CDR Jeff Eggers, a former Navy Seal and special assistant to the President on National Security Affairs. Egger’s topic will be “Post-Heroic Leadership for the 21st Century.”

Cadets from PL300 and PL360 will be in attendance. To RSVP the event, contact Sandi Miller at 938-5318 or Sandi.Miller@usma.edu.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Protestant Sunday School

There is a Protestant Sunday School from 9-10 a.m. Sundays at the West Point Elementary School.

Adults can choose from multiple class options. Cadets teach Pre-K through high school students the Bible.

There is a nursery drop off at the Chapel Annex starting at 8:30 a.m., and they can stay through post-chapel service. This school is a Chaplain sponsored activity.

For more details, contact Maj. Thomas Menn at Thomas.Menn@usma.edu.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

West Point Military Tattoo