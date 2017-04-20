Army splits doubleheader with Holy Cross

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Senior second baseman Kris Lindner (left) scored twice, including a steal of home, during the Black Knights doubleheader split with Holy Cross Sunday at Doubleday Field. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior second baseman Kris Lindner (left) scored twice, including a steal of home, during the Black Knights doubleheader split with Holy Cross Sunday at Doubleday Field. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point baseball team earned a doubleheader split with Holy Cross Sunday afternoon at Doubleday Field.

The Black Knights notched a 9-2 seven-inning win in the opener before dropping a 6-1 decision in the nightcap.

With the win in Game 2, Holy Cross finished with 3-of-4 victories this weekend over the Cadets to shift them into a second-place tie with Bucknell in the Patriot League standings. Army sits with a conference mark of 7-5, which is good enough for fourth place.

Alex Dickerson launched his second career grand slam over the left field fence in the opening inning of Game 1 to hand Army the early 4-0 edge.

Trey Martin then went yard in the second inning to create a 5-0 gap between the teams. That blast over the left center fence was the sophomore’s first career home run.

Holy Cross notched one run back in the fourth, but two additional runs in the fifth for Army awarded the home team a 7-1 advantage. The Crusaders would not go away though as they earned a bases loaded RBI walk in the sixth to make things interesting. But Carter Van Gytenbeek struck out Bill Schlich to end the inning and escape the jam, keeping it a five-run ballgame.

Jon Rosoff reeled in Army’s final two runs with a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth. Martin started the inning reaching on a fielding error. Josh White followed that up by singling to third base on a bunt to place runners at first and second.

On the ensuing at bat, Jacob Hurtubise shifted the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Rosoff’s single to right field brought them home.

Van Gytenbeek then closed out the win striking out the side in the top of the seventh.

Game 2 started a little differently for Army as the Crusaders jumped out to the early 2-0 advantage following a home run to left field in the first inning.

The visitors added four additional runs in the third to put the Black Knights in a 6-0 hole.

John McCarthy got the Cadets on the board though with a two-out blast over the left field fence in the bottom half of the inning but unfortunately that would be all the Black Knights would get in the game.

The pitching staffs then took over as Army notched just three hits over the remaining six innings, while the Crusaders went hitless.

Rosoff and White both posted three hits on the day to lead the Black Knights. McCarthy and Dickerson chipped in two hits each, with Dickerson reeling in a team-best four RBI.

Tyler Giovinco earned the win in Game 1 after allowing just three hits and one run in his 4.2 innings of work. Daniel Gibbons was credited with the loss in the nightcap. The junior gave up six runs, four of which were earned, on three hits, in 3.0 innings.

Army highlights and game notes

• Martin drilled his first career home run in Game 1, while McCarthy and Dickerson launched their sixth and third career long balls, respectively, throughout the twin bill.

• All of Army’s extra base hits on the day were from home runs.

• The Black Knights gave up two long balls and a double for three extra base hits on the day.

• McCarthy and Kris Lindner registered two and one stolen base, respectively.

• Seven of the nine starters in Army’s lineup for Game 1 recorded at least one hit in the game.

• The Cadets five-man pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts in the doubleheader.

• Blake Walters had the longest outing of his career, pitching 5.0 innings of relief in Game 2. The sophomore was truly impressive allowing just one walk, while fanning one during his time on the hill.

• Logan Smith then came in to close out the final inning of that contest, posting a clean sheet of his own with two strikeouts.

• Van Gytenbeek posted a career-high five strikeouts in Game 1.

Facts and figures

• The Black Knights finished the twin bill with 10 runs on 14 hits, while the Crusaders notched eight runs on seven hits.

• Both teams recorded five errors throughout the day.

• Army left 13 runners on base. Holy Cross stranded 10.