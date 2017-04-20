BBC Lifeworks

• Stoller and Toddler Nature Hike: Join West Point Family Homes for a Stroller and Toddler Nature Hike at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s in Cornwall April 24.

The group will follow the gentle trails of the Outdoor Discovery Center and explore the field, pond and forest.

We will meet at the Visitors Center at 9:15 a.m.

To register for this event, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the number of children attending by April 20.

• Earth Day Open House: The West Point Recycling Center will hold its annual Earth Day Open House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28.

The event will include Home Depot kid workshop sponsored by WPFH.