Earth Day Clean Energy Fair scheduled for Saturday

Submitted by Village of Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Economic Development Corporation (HFEDC) and The Town of Highlands Green Team will sponsor a special Earth Day event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Highland Falls Library.

The Fair will spotlight a number of Clean Energy initiatives that the Village of Highland Falls and the Town of Highlands are pursuing through the New York State Clean Energy Communities program.

“We invite everyone to stop by and learn more about this great set of projects that will help our community become more energy efficient and serve as a model for a more sustainable future,” Dr. Barbara Mennite, Chairperson of the HFEDC Committee for Business and Community Development, said.

“We are particularly excited to announce our Special Guest NYS Assemblyman James Skoufis who will be visiting the fair to learn more about what the Village and Town are undertaking with regard to Clean Energy,” Mennite added. “This is a great opportunity for our community to show how forward thinking and progressive we really are.”

The Clean Energy Communities Program is funded through the NYS Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) and will focus on 10 areas where energy improvements can lead to cost savings and efficiency. Among those are: increased use of solar, electric vehicles, and LED lighting.

The Village has passed several resolutions that establish its support and which can help to get grant funding for these programs.

“There will be something for everyone,” added Olga Anderson, a Green Team member and the Climate Smart and Green Space Leader for the (HFEDC).

For the adults there will be much information from experts, and for the younger set there will be interactive displays and an opportunity for selfies with some super “natural” heroes.

The Sustainable Hudson Valley organization will be on site to provide information to consumers who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle, and Marchese Chevrolet will display two electric vehicles so visitors to the fair can see for themselves what features and functions these vehicles provide.

The program also includes an interactive energy saving display and cost saving incentives from Orange and Rockland, information about home energy audits from the non-profit RECAP organization and the use of Passive Building techniques.

For more information, contact Olga Anderson at 917-509-1200.