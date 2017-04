Easter Hunt

West Point Family Homes Easter egg hunt April 12 was a huge success thanks to Desray Gibby for providing music and doing the bunny hop before the hunt. Girl Scout Troop 345 helped stuff 1,000 eggs, and helped control the crowd. The Easter Bunny and his small chick gave out bunny ears and candy to all the children. All 100-plus children were allowed to get nine eggs each. Courtesy Photos