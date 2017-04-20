FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts March and April classes (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–Monet, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included.

• April 25—Pint Size Picasso–Henry Rousseau, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplied included.

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you.

• Saturday and April 29—Pick your own project, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Today, April 25 and 27—Pick your own project, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs, and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

Leisure Travel Services events (updated)

• Saturday—Walk the Highline in New York City. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m. Walk the famous Highline in NYC and shop the Chelsea Market;

• Tuesday—Broadway Performance of “Wicked.” Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year running. Row J, Mezzanine seating, Gershwin Theater. A 7 p.m. curtain;

• April 29—Brooklyn USA. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m. Visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and see the splendid flowering cherry tree blossom collection. Then head over to the Brooklyn Flea Market at the famous Smorgasburg. Check out the hipster haven neighborhood called Williamsburg;

• May 6—Destination Lower Manhattan. Leave West Point at 8:30 a.m., leave NYC 3:30 p.m. Where American history started for so many and the gateway for the future. Visit the Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial, NY Stock Exchange, Brooklyn Bridge and so much more;

• May 9—Broadway Performance “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

Arts & Crafts April and May classes (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–Henry Rousseau, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplied included.

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you.

• Tuesday and April 27—Pick your own project, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• April 29—Pick your own project, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.;

• May 4—Lil’ Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Let your lil’ artist make a big impression. For ages 2 and up;

• May 11—Mother’s Day Cookies and Canvas Special “Owls,” 5-6:30 p.m.;

• May 16 Paint and Wine A Bit, 5-7 p.m. Boots with flowers or without, your choice.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs, and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

The purpose of Soo Bahk Do is to create a person who is free from inner conflict and who can better deal with the outside world.

The kicking techniques are based on the Moo Duk Kwan styles developed by the late founder Hwang Kee.

The instructors, a husband and wife team, are certified Korean master instructors.

There will be free sessions consisting of 50-minute classes.

The sessions are scheduled for 6:10-7 p.m. April 27 and 5-5:50 p.m. April 28.

Space is limited, so sign-up via webtrac.

Regular sessions will begin in May. For more details, call 938-6490.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Join the West Point Club May 14 for its traditional Mother’s Day Brunch. Two seatings will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. is in the Pierce Room. The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom.

There is a minimal fee for this event. Last day to cancel is May 11. To make reservations, call 938-5120.

Summer Riding Camps

Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one runs June 26-30. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.

For more details, call 938-4812.