JUST ANNOUNCED

Superintendent’s Golf Scramble

Join Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. on Tuesday, May 16 for the SUPTs Golf Scramble. Check-in from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

There is a minimal entry fee plus applicable greens fee for this event.

Register at golfatwestpoint.com. For more information, call 938-2435.