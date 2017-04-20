U.S. Naval Academy takes Cyber Security Defense Trophy

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

After a long and hard battle, the votes came in and the West Point cadets congratulated the U.S Naval Academy for winning the Cyber Defense Exercise competition April 14. West Point won the Malware and Ethical Hacking part of the CDX competition. It was the closest competition in the 17 years the contest has been running.

The 17th annual Cyber Defense Exercise (CDX) hosted by the National Security Agency and Department of Defense security personnel challenged 25 cadets from the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and the Royal Military College of Canada April 10-14. The U.S Air Force did not participate in this year’s exercise.

The competition involved students in four cells or teams. The Blue Cell team was tasked to build, operate, secure and defend their networks from attacks from the ‘Red Cell.’ The Red Cell consists of NSA specialists conducting simulated real-world adversarial activities against the networks, such as infecting the system with malware.

The Gray Cell team, also ran by the NSA, acted as the typical network users and mimic the actions of a typical untrained or careless user who may click on an unfamiliar link in an email or message. The White Cell team acted as referees to ensure rules were being observed, assigned scores or penalties and had the responsibility to assign relative standing for all Blue Cell teams.

Right from the start of the exercise, the scores were very close.

“We had a narrow lead over the Naval Academy just right before the end of the exercise,” Maj. Michael Petullo, head coach of the Army team, said. “This is the closest competition I have seen.”

Students had the task to reverse engineer malware/analysis, host/network forensics and offensive ethical hacker.

The U.S Military Academy placed second in the exercise with the Royal College of Canada third. West Point won the malware form and offensive ethical hacking.

The Red Team, for the first time, enlisted Ransom Ware which was injected into the networks. Ransom Ware is a malicious attack where the students must decide to hack their way out of it or pay 3,000 points to get the system back in operation.

If they reboot the system, all information disappears. Fortunately, the attack was caught in time and rectified.