Unconventional Warfare on the Hudson: Creative problem-solving in a complex environment

By Maj. Alex Deep and Maj. Steve Ferenzi

On the cold, rainy morning of April 1, cadets from West Point’s Irregular Warfare Group (IWG) crossed the Hudson River to infiltrate into denied enemy territory as part of the IWG’s 2017 Unconventional Warfare Exercise. Their mission was to enable indigenous resistance movements to disrupt military and political activities in the breakaway self-proclaimed “People’s Republic of Pineland” in order to facilitate the forcible entry of a conventional task force to liberate occupied eastern “Pineland.”

While this mission was part of a fictional scenario without any actual shots fired or lives lost, the very nature of Unconventional Warfare was on display.

This multi-day training event in Esopus and Hyde Park, New York, involved over 60 USMA and Preparatory School cadets along with faculty from the Departments of Social Sciences, Chemistry and Life Science, Military Instruction, and the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic, and external support from the Scenic Hudson environmental and conservation group, the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and former senior leadership from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

By working alongside indigenous resistance movements, Unconventional Warfare has proven essential in setting conditions to facilitate conventional combined arms maneuver.

Ranging from activities conducted by the Office of Strategic Services to disrupt the Axis powers in the European and Pacific theatres during World War II, to the 10th Special Forces Group’s seizure of airfields ahead of the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s insertion into northern Iraq in 2003—Unconventional Warfare is effective, and it is worth preparing cadets to do this again in the future.

More importantly, with the increasing political appetite for advisory missions and the establishment of Security Force Assistance Brigades, it is essential that junior officers understand the role of the advisor and acquire the skills necessary to succeed as executors of this vital national security tool.

“This unique exercise offered cadets the chance to think creatively about solving practical problems,” retired Col. Mark Mitchell, former commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) who served as the resistance movement’s top commander in the exercise, said. “It provided them an opportunity to consider the myriad of complexities of insurgencies at every level, including how local populations might perceive the actions of both insurgents and foreign sponsors. All of these opportunities will benefit the Cadets as young officers, no matter where they serve.”

Training emphasized task organization, mission analysis and planning, property accountability, negotiation skills, emotional intelligence, small unit tactics proficiency, advisor skills, navigating moral dilemmas, and creative problem-solving at both the tactical and strategic levels.

Events included a planning and team building phase, waterborne infiltration, link-up with resistance auxiliary, reacting to enemy checkpoints, meeting with and building rapport with resistance force commanders, assessing resistance capabilities, advising both guerrilla forces and nonviolent civil resistance groups, and coordinating multiple indigenous and U.S. interagency efforts.

Class of 2017 Cadet Joseph Presti described the exercise as a “very humbling, yet rewarding experience.”

Having served as one of the cadet detachment leaders, Presti further responded, “I had the opportunity to plan and then execute Unconventional Warfare, something I had never been able to do before here at the Academy. The task definitely was not easy, but I still felt prepared as I was able to draw upon and apply lessons learned from the various courses I have taken at West Point.”

Class of 2018 Cadet Anamaria Angel emphasized the importance of critical thinking and relationships.

“This exercise was physically and intellectually demanding and required the ability to think critically and analyze situations, people, and overarching political dynamics. Relationship/team-building, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence are the foundational elements that will determine the effectiveness of small units operating in potentially fragile situations,” Angel said.

This event was an opportunity to expose cadets to the practical application of Unconventional Warfare and military advisory, augmenting the IWG’s academic program which is grounded in weekly discussions and guest speaker engagements that reinforce both the Defense and Strategic Studies and Social Sciences curriculums and overall West Point Leader Development System goals.

Several civilian organizations and individuals external to West Point were instrumental in the success of this exercise. The conservation and environmental organization Scenic Hudson generously provided access to its property on both sides of the Hudson River within the Black Creek Preserve in Esopus and the Dominican Camp in Hyde Park, exposing Cadets to the importance of environmental conservation in the greater Hudson River Valley.

Once in hostile territory on the east side of the river, the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Hyde Park Police were all key partners in adding to the realistic aspect of this training.

Members of the Poughkeepsie Yacht club, particularly John Menghini and Rudy Colich, played the role of civilians on the battlefield with unknown loyalties and with whom the cadets had to interact during their initial infiltration. Once the cadets navigated through those role players, they immediately confronted Deputy Mark Catuzza from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at a vehicle checkpoint.

Catuzza’s professionalism and willingness to adapt to the Cadets’ decisions during the encounter added a layer of complexity that would have been missing without official police presence in the scenario.

For the rest of the exercise, West Point faculty mentors closely coordinated with the Hyde Park Police Department in order to ensure accountability of all cadet activities in the town’s commercial areas.

At the conclusion of the exercise, cadets returned to the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club, which graciously provided access to its club house, for a final meeting that integrated the many facets of the event.

This event would not have been possible without the support of these organizations. In partnering with the local community for land use and role players, the IWG UWEX increased positive engagement between the U.S. Military Academy and the local community for the benefit of all parties.

(Editor’s note: Maj. Alex Deep is an instructor in the Department of Social Sciences’ International Affairs Program. Maj. Steve Ferenzi is an instructor in the Department of Military Instruction’s Defense and Strategic Studies Program. Together they lead West Point’s Irregular Warfare Group.)