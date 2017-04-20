USMA hosts 2017 Concussion Summit

By Robert K. Lanier KACH Public Affairs Specialist

Sean Roach (right), who works with Keller Army Community Hospital's Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research, provides a brief to Brig. Gen. Scott Dingle, commanding general, Regional Health Command–Atlantic, on the technology used in football helmets to identify head strikes, during an April 13 visit. Courtesy Photo Sean Roach (right), who works with Keller Army Community Hospital's Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research, provides a brief to Brig. Gen. Scott Dingle, commanding general, Regional Health Command–Atlantic, on the technology used in football helmets to identify head strikes, during an April 13 visit. Courtesy Photo

The U.S. Military Academy will host the 2017 Concussion Summit from 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m. April 28 at Bartlett Hall.

This one-time summit will include a panel of experts and leaders from local universities that will share knowledge with U.S. Military Academy, Garrison West Point and Medical Activity West Point staff and/or faculty.

The panelist goal is to provide enhanced knowledge on signs, symptoms, and treatment of concussions in order to mitigate negative immediate and long-term effects.

In the morning, from 8-11:30 a.m., guest lecturers will discuss topics including but not limited to: (a) moving toward a targeted approach to concussion assessment and active rehabilitation: clinical profiles treatment model; (b) mild traumatic brain injury and concussion in the military: evolution of diagnosis and care, and the creation of the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance; and (c) the advanced research core concussion study and advanced methods to improve concussion diagnosis and treatment.

The morning lecture will be held in Bartlett Hall, the “Class of 1985” Auditorium, Fourth floor.

The morning lecture is open to U.S. Military Academy, Garrison West Point and Medical Activity West Point staff and/or faculty, and anyone with a ‘work-related’ interest in concussion knowledge and research.

There is no need to RSVP. If you wish to attend, but do not have access to West Point’s Central Area, contact Alvin Barney at 845-938-3203.

In the afternoon, from 12:30-2:15 p.m., there will be a round-table discussion focusing on people who directly care for concussions (MD, ATC, PT, CEP, Counseling Center, etc.).

You will need to RSVP by contacting Alvin Barney at 845-938-3203.

The afternoon round-table discussion will be held in Bartlett Hall, Room 465.