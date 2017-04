morganlanders18: I’m just thankful that this week I got to have lunch with one of my heroes, Ta-Nehisi Coates. morganlanders18: I’m just thankful that this week I got to have lunch with one of my heroes, Ta-Nehisi Coates.

alexherndon50: With the spring game on Saturday, Easter on Sunday, and getting to spend time with my awesome family, I’d say this weekend was on for the books! alexherndon50: With the spring game on Saturday, Easter on Sunday, and getting to spend time with my awesome family, I’d say this weekend was on for the books!

jeymar_fcb3: 6-0!!! #1stinthereg #GoCelts jeymar_fcb3: 6-0!!! #1stinthereg #GoCelts