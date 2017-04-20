Women’s Tennis claims regular season PL title
The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team clinched the regular season Patriot League championship on Senior Day with a 4-2 victory over Boston University April 15 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.
The Black Knights improved to 18-6 on the season and 6-0 in the Patriot League play, while the Terriers fell to 8-10 overall and 3-1 in league.
Army honored seniors Allyson Hayley, Caroline Lorenzini and Nancy Porter prior to today’s contest.
The Terriers were able to go ahead 1-0 by capturing the doubles point, but Army stormed back to win four of five singles matches to remain perfect in league play.
Army highlights and game notes
• The Black Knights defeated BU for the first time in program history, dating back to 2001.
• Army claimed the regular season Patriot League title for the 13th time in program history and first since 2013.
• Kirby Einck clinched the victory in the second singles position.
Key moment
• Sophomore Kirby Einck outlasted Barbara Rodriguez in the third set to clinch the victory for the Black Knights.
How it happened
Singles
1. Melanie Allen vs. Iryna Kostirko, 6-2, 6-7, 4-3 DNF;
2. Kirby Einck def. Barbara Rodriguez, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3;
3. Remi Ramos def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-1, 6-0;
4. Bridget Guenard def. Sabrina Faybyshev, 6-4, 6-2;
5. Nancy Porter def. Madison Craft, 7-5, 6-2;
6. Allyson Hayley def. Clara Falxa, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Rodriguez/Ramos def. Allen/Porter, 6-4;
2. Einck/Son vs. Kostirko/Faybyshev, 6-5 DNF;
3. Sophia Kryloff/Craft def. Hayley/McCormick, 6-2.