Women’s Tennis claims regular season PL title

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

(Left to right) Seniors Nancy Porter, Caroline Lorenzini and Allyson Hayley stand with Army West Point Women's Tennis head coach Paul Peck (far left) and assistants Martha Rowley and Jeret Johnson for Senior Day prior to the Black Knights 4-2 victory over Boston University April 15 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center. The seniors (Porter and Hayley) bounced back after losing their doubles matches to win at singles. Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team clinched the regular season Patriot League championship on Senior Day with a 4-2 victory over Boston University April 15 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

The Black Knights improved to 18-6 on the season and 6-0 in the Patriot League play, while the Terriers fell to 8-10 overall and 3-1 in league.

Army honored seniors Allyson Hayley, Caroline Lorenzini and Nancy Porter prior to today’s contest.

The Terriers were able to go ahead 1-0 by capturing the doubles point, but Army stormed back to win four of five singles matches to remain perfect in league play.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights defeated BU for the first time in program history, dating back to 2001.

• Army claimed the regular season Patriot League title for the 13th time in program history and first since 2013.

• Kirby Einck clinched the victory in the second singles position.

Key moment

• Sophomore Kirby Einck outlasted Barbara Rodriguez in the third set to clinch the victory for the Black Knights.

How it happened

Singles

1. Melanie Allen vs. Iryna Kostirko, 6-2, 6-7, 4-3 DNF;

2. Kirby Einck def. Barbara Rodriguez, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3;

3. Remi Ramos def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-1, 6-0;

4. Bridget Guenard def. Sabrina Faybyshev, 6-4, 6-2;

5. Nancy Porter def. Madison Craft, 7-5, 6-2;

6. Allyson Hayley def. Clara Falxa, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Rodriguez/Ramos def. Allen/Porter, 6-4;

2. Einck/Son vs. Kostirko/Faybyshev, 6-5 DNF;

3. Sophia Kryloff/Craft def. Hayley/McCormick, 6-2.