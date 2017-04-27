2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Women’s Team Handball: The Women’s Black and Gold teams traveled to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill April 21-23 to compete in the College National Tournament.

The Black team (above) went 5-0 on the weekend, defeating UNC 15-12 in the championship match to win the Championship. The Black team had an impressive share of scoring, with every player on the team contributing goals.

Captain and Class of 2017 Cadet Dana Robertson earned the Most Valuable Player award for the tournament. Class of 2019 goalkeeper Sarah Schwarzman had a standout performance in the championship game, making huge saves for the team.

This young team features two plebes, four yearlings and four cows, all of whom performed at an exceptionally-high level this weekend.

This team will be one to watch as they return with 5 of 7 starters next year, with depth from the sideline and up and coming talent from the Gold team. The Gold team earned third place at Nationals with strong performances from Class of 2018 Cadets Anna Motes and Erika Blevins and both goalkeepers, Class of 2020 Cadet Corrie Michell and Class of 2019 Cadet Natalie Nepa.

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 21-22 to compete in the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships. USAT Nationals is the largest collegiate triathlon event in the world with approximately 3,000 competitors from over 150 schools represented.

The Army team had outstanding results with the men’s team placing ninth, the women’s team placing 10th and the combined teams placing eighth. The top 10 finish was a significant improvement from last year’s 13th place.

On the individual side, Class of 2018 Cadets Jake Slife and Teresa Groton (below) were both in the top 3 amateur finishers in the draft-legal race. Slife was ninth overall and Groton finished second overall in the draft-legal event with several professional athletes in the field.

Because of their finishes, they both earned their professional licenses and can compete as professionals in ITU-sanctioned races in the future. Groton also earned second place in the woman’s combined category which scored the draft-legal and Olympic races together.

The team was the second place military team by beating Air Force and Coast Guard and being edged out by Navy.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

