Africa Symposium brings together cadets, experts

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2017 Cadet Don Dalisay of the Philippines interacts with visitors, showing them his research poster during the fourth Africa Symposium, in the Haig Room, April 18. Class of 2017 Cadet Don Dalisay of the Philippines interacts with visitors, showing them his research poster during the fourth Africa Symposium, in the Haig Room, April 18. Retired Gen. David M. Rodriguez gives the keynote address during the fourth Africa Symposium, in the Haig Room, April 18. Rodriguez served as the third commander of U.S. Africa Command. Retired Gen. David M. Rodriguez gives the keynote address during the fourth Africa Symposium, in the Haig Room, April 18. Rodriguez served as the third commander of U.S. Africa Command.

The Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations (CSMSO) hosted the fourth Africa Symposium in the Haig Room in Jefferson Hall, April 18. The forum is a multi-disciplinary event promoting cadet and faculty development with select guests and dignitaries to provide valuable insights based on their expertise and experiences.

This year’s symposium included a keynote address from the third U.S. Army Africa Commander, retired Gen. David M. Rodriguez, as well as an expert panel discussion, remarks from Ambassador Donald Yamamoto from the Bureau of African Affairs, and a cadet poster display.

Dr. Amy Richmond and John Melkon from the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering coordinated the seminar with the topic of “Diplomacy, Defense, and Development in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“The goal of the symposium is to get anyone who is interested in Africa in the Army, as well as visitors from Bard College, to discuss pertinent issues and really focus on Africa,” Richmond said. “We are talking about diplomacy, defense and development and whether those three things can be balanced, have they been balanced in the past, and will they continue to be balanced in the future with a new administration?”

Richmond highlighted the great deal of cadet involvement within the CSMSO and African studies program.

“Several of the cadets were involved in a research project in Uganda this past summer and they did their senior thesis in the research that they did in the country,” she explained. “That work was part of a larger research project I oversee looking at water vulnerability and household vulnerability in sub-Saharan Africa.”

After the speakers and panel discussion, attendees were given the opportunity to explore cadet posters and interact with the cadets who completed research on Africa.

“A lot of the information the cadets gathered can really help perpetuate the real academic conversation on these topics,” Richmond added.

One cadet, Class of 2018 Cadet Matthew Benjamin, completed his research on mega cities in dense urban environments.

“In the context of Africa what this comes down to is there is really immense amounts of urbanization, about 3-3.5 percent over the past 20 years and projected to continue well into 2050,” Benjamin explained.

Because of this dramatic growth, Benjamin explained that Africa is struggling with their rate of development, governance, defense and their security.

“There’s no solid police force or military to keep it well under control so the Army is realizing we might have to go into these areas and help secure these areas, these resources and all these other international interests,” he said. “So it’s about gathering the data and being able to provide a tool for commanders to actually use.”

Firstie cadets will present their posters again on Project’s Day, May 4.