ANNOUNCEMENTS

USMA Kosciuszko Memorial Observance and Conference

This year is the “International Year of Thaddeus Kosciuszko.”

The United Nations bestowed this designation to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the death of this world renowned hero.

The Academy will conduct its annual Kosciuszko Memorial Observance April 29 at the Kosciuszko Monument, immediately following the Cadet Review.

The American Association of the Friends of Kosciuszko at West Point will hold its annual Kosciuszko Conference from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 28 at the Thayer Hotel. All are invited to attend these events.

For a detailed schedule and information, visit www.kosciuszkoatwestpoint.org.

For additional information, contact Steve Olejasz at olejaszs@aol.com.

School Board Elections at West Point Schools

The West Point School Board has announced that an election will be held June 2 to fill two vacancies on the Board. Two positions will fill two-year terms. Positions will be based on number of votes.

School Board members are actively involved military community members who demonstrate interest in one of the most vital aspects of our American way of life—the education of our young people. We would like to encourage all interested community members to submit petitions to run for a position on the West Point School Board.

As of Wednesday, petitions are available in the following locations:

• Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Building 681;

• Office of School Liaison, Building 695;

• School websites/Parent information:

— WPES at http://www.am.dodea.edu/ny_va/westpoint/elementary;

— WPMS at http://www.am.dodea.edu/ny_va/westpoint/middle.

The completed petition, with the signature of one eligible voter, must be returned to the NY&VA DDESS Community Superintendent’s Office by Wednesday (May 3), for names to be placed on the official ballot.

School Board members are elected by parents of children attending school at West Point Elementary and Middle Schools and serve for a two-year term; however, a two-year commitment is not required. Voting will take place on June 2 at a location to be determined.

If you are interested in running for the School Board and would like to contact current board members, call the DSO at 938-3506 for contact information.

Keepers of the Peace Native American Powwow

The Keepers of the Peace Native American Powwow is scheduled for May 7 at Gillis Field House. The schedule of events include:

• Noon-1 p.m.—Birds of Prey Performance;

• 1-1:30 p.m.—Grand Entry of Dancers;

• 1:30-3 p.m.—Specialty Dancing;

• 3-4 p.m.—Birds of Prey Performance;

• 4-6 p.m.—Specialty Dancing.

There will be Native American food and craft vendors available at the event. The event is free.

All attendees 16 and older must bring photo ID (driver’s license, passport or student ID) to enter gates at West Point. All dancers are welcome.

For details, visit http://www.usma.edu/nahf/SitePages/Home.aspx or contact Lt. Col. Mark Smith at 845-938-3136 or mark.smith@usma.edu.

Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture

The CEP will host the second annual Albert Wedemeyer Strategic lecture at 12:50 p.m. (Dean’s hour) May 8 at Robinson Auditorium.

This annual event honors the intellectual and strategic legacy of Gen. Albert Wedemeyer (USMA Class of 1919), one of America’s most significant and under recognized military strategists, by bringing to West Point subject matter experts on the role of the individual leader in complex operations.

The lecture is funded by an endowment established by Dr. Mark McLaughlin, whose father wrote the definitive biography on Wedemeyer.

The speaker for 2017 is retired CDR Jeff Eggers, a former Navy Seal and special assistant to the President on National Security Affairs. Egger’s topic will be “Post-Heroic Leadership for the 21st Century.”

Cadets from PL300 and PL360 will be in attendance. To RSVP the event, contact Sandi Miller at 938-5318 or Sandi.Miller@usma.edu.

Vacation Bible School volunteers

Vacation Bible School needs you. This year, we travel to Rome to learn about Paul and the early church. Children in kindergarten through 11 years old are invited to join us at the West Point Elementary School July 31-Aug. 4.

We anticipate ministering to 160 children, but need your help to do so. Volunteers can register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/9a90a8 by May 30. All onsite volunteers must successfully complete a background check and fingerprinting. Open registration will begin in June.

VBS is completely run by volunteers and the number of children who can participate is based on the number of onsite volunteers. Contact Dr. Joseph Lynch at joseph.lynch@usma.edu or Amibeth Griffin at WestpointVBS@gmail.com any with questions.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Protestant Sunday School

There is a Protestant Sunday School from 9-10 a.m. Sundays at the West Point Elementary School.

Adults can choose from multiple class options. Cadets teach Pre-K through high school students the Bible.

There is a nursery drop off at the Chapel Annex starting at 8:30 a.m., and they can stay through post-chapel service. This school is a Chaplain sponsored activity.

For more details, contact Maj. Thomas Menn at Thomas.Menn@usma.edu.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.