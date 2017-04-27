April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Submitted by Family Advocacy Program

Each year in April, the Army observes Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “Children Thrive in Safe, Stable and Nurturing Homes.” The Family Advocacy Program challenges each member of the West Point Community to continue to play an active role in keeping our children safe and healthy.

If you suspect or know of a child experiencing abuse or neglect, call the West Point Military Police Desk at 845-938-3333 and/or the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.

For general information about child abuse and neglect, contact the Family Advocacy Program at 845-938-3369.

One of the primary goals of the West Point Family Advocacy Program is to prevent child abuse and neglect. There are many activities through Army Community Service (ACS) geared toward creating strong, healthy bonds between our families and children.

Did you know that ACS offers you the opportunity to explore parenting through one-on-one classes tailored to the specific needs of your family? Did you know that the Family Advocacy Program also offers one-on-one classes for anger and stress management?

To find out more or to schedule a class, call Family Advocacy at 845-938-3369.

Did you know that ACS offers you the opportunity to connect with other parents in the community while providing your children (ages birth through 4 years old) with a safe, unstructured play environment?

Join us at Wee Ones Open Play Group from 9:30-11 a.m. every Monday at the Youth Center, Building 500.

The Family Advocacy Program also offers Wee Read from 9-10 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the ACS Resiliency Center, second floor of Building 626 at Buffalo Soldier Field.

Wee Read provides parents the opportunity to introduce their children (ages birth through 4 years old) to reading and language development.

We invite you to listen and participate in a book (or two) and fun-filled activities that promote speech development and learning.

For more details or questions, contact Family Advocacy at 845-938-3369. Family Advocacy is located in Building 626, second floor in the ACS Resiliency Center.

Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays (closed all Federal Holidays).