BBC Lifeworks

• Earth Day Open House: The West Point Recycling Center will hold its annual Earth Day Open House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28.

The event will include Home Depot kid workshop sponsored by WPFH.

• Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: Join us for a variety of Mexican foods, beads, goodies and crafts for the children May 5.

The fiesta begins at 3:30 p.m. at 126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Tuesday.

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.