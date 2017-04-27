Cadets join Order of the Engineer by receiving ring

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Col. Joseph Hanus, academy professor in the Civil and Mechanical Engineering Department, presents a ring to a CME cadet placed on the pinky of the dominant hand, "so that as they go about their engineering business drafting plans, designs and specification, it will clatter along their desk to constantly remind them of their solem obligation to the profession and to society." The induction ceremony took place April 13, at Arnold Auditorium. Col. Joseph Hanus, academy professor in the Civil and Mechanical Engineering Department, presents a ring to a CME cadet placed on the pinky of the dominant hand, "so that as they go about their engineering business drafting plans, designs and specification, it will clatter along their desk to constantly remind them of their solem obligation to the profession and to society." The induction ceremony took place April 13, at Arnold Auditorium. Russell Chan, senior manager for Systems Engineering Coproate Engineering at Lockheed Martin Corporation, was the guest speaker at the induction of engineering cadets into the Order of Engineers, April 13 at Arnold Auditorium. Russell Chan, senior manager for Systems Engineering Coproate Engineering at Lockheed Martin Corporation, was the guest speaker at the induction of engineering cadets into the Order of Engineers, April 13 at Arnold Auditorium.

More than 200 engineering cadets majoring in or branching into the Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering or Engineering Management and Systems Engineering programs were accepted into the Order of the Engineer April 13 at Arnold Auditorium by receiving a symbolic ring made out of stainless steel.

The rings were placed on the pinky of the dominant hand “So that as they go about their engineering business drafting plans, designs and specification, it will clatter along their desk to constantly remind them of their solemn obligation to the profession and to the society.”

The Order of the Engineer was initiated in the United States to foster a spirit of pride, individual integrity and responsibility in the engineering profession; to bridge the gap between training and practice; and to present to the public a visible symbol of identifying the engineer. The Order’s purpose is to cause engineers to publicly recognize two basic principles: 1.) That the primary purpose of engineering is service to the public and 2.) all members of the engineering profession share a common bond.

When inducting members into to Order of Engineers, the disaster always talked about and never forgotten when speaking about the profession is the Quebec Bridge Disaster.

The Quebec Bridge collapsed on Sept. 11 1916 for the second time due to poor design work and materials.

The bridge was at one time thought to be one of the most advanced in the world, yet had already collapsed under similar circumstances in 1907.

A Dominion Royal Commission investigated the catastrophic failure and found the failure solely on the engineer design and management of the project. Even to this day, graduating seniors for Canadian universities receive iron rings to remind them of this event and the social responsibility they have in the proper design and execution of projects.

Russell Chan, senior manager, Systems Engineering Corporate Engineering, Technology and Operations Lockheed Martin Corporations, was the guest speaker.

Chan spoke about the various types of engineers one can move into from another engineering field.

“My undergraduate degree was in mechanical engineering and I worked with the B-2 aircraft, Trident 2 FBM missiles and space systems and here am I a systems engineer, so there are a lot of places where you can go,” he said.

The Order of the Engineer is a solemn obligation to oneself to uphold devotion to the standards and the dignity of the engineering profession.

It is an obligation to turn to practical use the principles of science and the means of technology to serve humanity by making the best use of earth’s precious wealth.