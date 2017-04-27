Cartwheel Record

In marking the U.S. Military Academy’s hosting of the 2017 Men’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships, the West Point community participated in the Guinness Book of World Records attempt at the greatest number of people performing three simultaneous cartwheels April 20 on the Plain. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

An endeavor set up by Army Gymnastics Head Coach Doug Van Everen, more than 2,300 people successfully undertook the three cartwheels. The attempt included cadets, staff and faculty, and school children from West Point Schools. The cartwheel effort broke the previous mark performed by 690 people, which included 14 area Gymnastics Clubs, on the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh on June 23, 2014. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV