FEATURED ITEM

Celebrating the life of Col. Thomas Rogers

Col. Thomas Edmund Rogers, USMA Class of 1947, will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. May 15 at the West Point Cemetery.

Col. Rogers served for 30 years in the Army and spent many of those as a Professor of Mathematics in Thayer Hall.

A reception will follow at the Great Hall in the Herbert Alumni Center on Mills Road from 3-5 p.m.

The family invites friends to join them to celebrate his life.